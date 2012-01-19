* KOSPI soars through 1,900 resistance to post 5-week intraday peak

* IMF hopes support optimism, seen persisting until holiday weekend

* Semiconductor shares lead gains on Wall Street peer rally

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Jan 19 Seoul shares rose on Thursday, propped up by a global equities rally as reports the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was seeking to significantly bolster its bailout capacity soothed euro zone debt jitters.

"The markets will ride steadily on positive momentum for the rest of the week, set for small, prudent gains ahead of the long holiday weekend," said Lee Eun-taek, a strategist at Dongbu Securities.

The IMF is aiming to more than double its loan pool by raising $600 billion in new funds to aid countries reeling from the euro zone debt crisis, according to IMF sources present at an organizational board meeting on the issue.

Investors also breathed a sigh of relief as Portugal managed to sell all of a planned 2.5 billion euro worth of treasury bonds at lower yields, though rates are still lingering near all-time highs.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.01 percent at 1,911.45 points as of 0205 GMT, scaling the 1,900 plateau for the first time since December 12 and posting a five-week intraday high.

The rally was spearheaded by technology shares, most notably semiconductor issues as they tracked gains in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which soared 5 percent overnight.

Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd jumped 9.71 percent while Hynix Semiconductor rose 4.36 percent.

Samsung Electronics Co, the largest share on the KOSPI, climbed 3.11 percent while LG Display gained 3.2 percent.

KEPCO Engineering & Construction rose 4.12 percent on reports Hyundai Heavy Industries had bought a 5 percent stake in the company worth 150 billion won ($131.4 million).

Hi-mart Co Ltd, South Korea's largest electronics retailer, soared 4.03 percent on reports that the company will release a teaser letter this week inviting potential bidders for its acquisition.

Educational firms rallied ahead of Apple Inc's learning-themed press event in New York on Thursday, with anticipation building over possible educational product iniatives, although the company has been tight-lipped about details of the announcement.

Edubox Inc and Inet-School Inc both spiked by the 15 percent daily limit.

Offshore investors bought a net 211.7 billion won ($185.4 million) worth of shares, poised to set an eight-day buying streak while institutions purchased a net 96.1 billion won worth. ($1 = 1141.750 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)