BRIEF-China SCE Property posts contracted sales of about RMB1.85 bln in Jan
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL Jan 19 Seoul shares touched a five-week peak on Thursday, as hopes that the International Monetary Fund would beef up its lending capacity soothed euro zone worries.
Gains were led by tech heavyweights, with Samsung Electronics Co rallying 4.08 percent and Hynix Semiconductor Inc soaring 4.16 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 1.19 percent higher at 1,914.97 points.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894124 SYDNEY, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1's asset-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by small-balance unsecured consumer loans originated by Certegy Ezi-Pay Pty Ltd (Certegy) whose ultimate parent is FlexiGroup Limited (FlexiGroup). The ratings are a
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10