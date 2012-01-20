BRIEF-Jordan's Islamic Insurance posts FY profit
* FY net profit after tax 1.9 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kW4Ezn) Further company coverage:
SEOUL Jan 20 Seoul shares rose on Friday at the market open, touching a fresh five-week high following overnight gains in Wall Street and Europe and on track to extend their weekly advance.
Large-cap technology issues led early winners, with Samsung Electronics up 1.68 percent and LG Display gaining 3.11 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 1,924.62 as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* FY net profit after tax 1.9 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kW4Ezn) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 597.8 million pounds versus 665 million pounds year ago
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage: