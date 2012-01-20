SEOUL Jan 20 Seoul shares rose on Friday at the market open, touching a fresh five-week high following overnight gains in Wall Street and Europe and on track to extend their weekly advance.

Large-cap technology issues led early winners, with Samsung Electronics up 1.68 percent and LG Display gaining 3.11 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 1,924.62 as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)