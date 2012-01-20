* KOSPI touches highest level since October 31
* Foreign purchases continue to prop up market
* STX Group affiliates rally; STX Offshore spikes more than
11 pct
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 20 Seoul shares rose to their
highest level in 2-1/2 months on Friday, as foreign investors
continued to gobble up stocks with global risk appetite
invigorated by eased funding concerns in the euro zone.
"Foreign purchases have not let up, and are providing a lot
of momentum despite institutions reverting to net selling. The
relief of worries in the euro zone and the liquidity boost from
the European Central Bank's cheap loans have spurred a lot of
buying," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.78 percent at 1,930.00 points as of 0250 GMT, just off the
session peak of 1,941.32, its highest since October 31 last
year.
Offshore investors continued to buy vigorously, snapping up
a net 340.7 billion won ($299.6 million) worth of shares and
poised to set a nine-day purchasing streak.
Programme buying offered extra support, with a net 187.2
billion won worth bought through computerised bids, dispelling
wariness of profit-taking settlements.
Brokerage firms were the biggest winners, with Mirae Asset
Securities gaining 3.16 percent while Woori
Investment & Securities soared 4.37 percent.
Shares in STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co jumped
11.3 percent on media reports that the chairman of its parent
STX Group expected its sale of a 51 percent stake in STX OSV
Holdings to be wrapped up by April, which should ease
concerns of the group facing a liquidity crunch.
"The latest remarks from the chairman add a lot of
credibility to the prospects of a deal," said Hur Sung-duck, an
analyst at HI Investment & Securities.
Shares in other STX Group affiliates also rallied, with STX
Corporation soaring 7.76 percent while STX Engine
rose 5.9 percent.
Large-cap technology shares lent support, with Samsung
Electronics Co up 1.96 percent and LG Display
rising 3.47 percent.
($1 = 1137.100 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)