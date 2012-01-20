* KOSPI touches highest level since October 31

* Foreign purchases continue to prop up market

* STX Group affiliates rally; STX Offshore spikes more than 11 pct

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Jan 20 Seoul shares rose to their highest level in 2-1/2 months on Friday, as foreign investors continued to gobble up stocks with global risk appetite invigorated by eased funding concerns in the euro zone.

"Foreign purchases have not let up, and are providing a lot of momentum despite institutions reverting to net selling. The relief of worries in the euro zone and the liquidity boost from the European Central Bank's cheap loans have spurred a lot of buying," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.78 percent at 1,930.00 points as of 0250 GMT, just off the session peak of 1,941.32, its highest since October 31 last year.

Offshore investors continued to buy vigorously, snapping up a net 340.7 billion won ($299.6 million) worth of shares and poised to set a nine-day purchasing streak.

Programme buying offered extra support, with a net 187.2 billion won worth bought through computerised bids, dispelling wariness of profit-taking settlements.

Brokerage firms were the biggest winners, with Mirae Asset Securities gaining 3.16 percent while Woori Investment & Securities soared 4.37 percent.

Shares in STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co jumped 11.3 percent on media reports that the chairman of its parent STX Group expected its sale of a 51 percent stake in STX OSV Holdings to be wrapped up by April, which should ease concerns of the group facing a liquidity crunch.

"The latest remarks from the chairman add a lot of credibility to the prospects of a deal," said Hur Sung-duck, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

Shares in other STX Group affiliates also rallied, with STX Corporation soaring 7.76 percent while STX Engine rose 5.9 percent.

Large-cap technology shares lent support, with Samsung Electronics Co up 1.96 percent and LG Display rising 3.47 percent. ($1 = 1137.100 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)