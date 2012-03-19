SEOUL, March 19 Seoul shares climbed near the opening bell on Monday, with financial issues leading early winners.

Shinhan Financial Group rose 1.34 percent while Woori Finance Holdings gained 1.49 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.52 percent at 2,044.92 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)