BRIEF-Kalleback Property Invest H2 rental income up at SEK 33.4 mln
* H2 rental income 33.4 million Swedish crowns ($3.7 million)
SEOUL, March 19 Seoul shares rose on Monday after U.S. stocks wrapped up their best trading week in three months on Friday, but gains were capped as institutions were seen cashing in on recent gains near the key chart level of 2,050 points.
Construction shares were the standout performers. Daelim Industrial soared 6.78 percent while GS Construction climbed 4.39 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.62 percent to close at 2,047.00 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* H2 rental income 33.4 million Swedish crowns ($3.7 million)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's rand was little changed in early trade on Friday after it hit an 18 month-high in the previous session.
* Rbs CEO says there will be further job losses as bank targets 2 billion stg cost cuts over next 4 years