SEOUL, March 20 Seoul shares drifted higher near the market open on Tuesday, tracking gains in Wall Street and crawling above the closely watched technical resistance level of 2,050 points.

Samsung Electronics was among the notable early movers, up 0.63 percent after briefly touching an all-time intraday high of 1,270,000 won ($1,131.71) shortly after the opening bell.

Steelmakers rose, with POSCO gaining 1.76 percent while Hyundai Steel was up 1.44 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.23 percent at 2,051.76 points as of 0005 GMT. ($1 = 1122.200 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)