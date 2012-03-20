By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, March 20 Seoul shares fell 0.24 percent on Tuesday as investors cashed in recent gains while waiting for clues about what might give the market some new momentum.

For a fifth day in a row, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) reached higher than the closely-watched 2,050 threshold during the session but failed to stay there, ending at 2,042.15. The last close above 2,050 came on August 3.

Financials, which were outperformers during the latest rally, saw the steepest declines on Tuesday as investors locked in profits.

Hana Financial Group fell 1.03 percent while Woori Finance Holdings closed 2.2 percent lower, snapping a five-day winning streak that followed last week's announcement of a renewed sales bid.

"The market was lacking a clear direction, with investors taking a wait-and-see approach to apply the brakes on momentum while some technical corrections were triggered," said Park Suk-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities.

Kim Se-joong, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities, said "Distinct signals, whether it be U.S. housing data pointing to a stable recovery or stronger indications of policy easing in China, will be needed to get momentum going again."

Defensive issues sank across the board, with food conglomerate Orion Corp falling 3.82 percent while biopharmaceutical front-runner Celltrion tumbled 4.2 percent.

Investors continued to stock up on blue-chips on positive earnings expectations, lifting shares in Samsung Electronics to an all-time intraday high of 1,277,000 won ($1,140) early in the session, before easing back to close up 0.56 percent at 1,267,000 won.

Analysts said Apple Inc's first dividend payout offer since 1995 and a $10 billion share repurchase plan helped underpin overall confidence in the technology sector, including South Korean peers which are also key suppliers of Apple products.

GS Construction shares rose 0.93 percent, adding to gains of the past two days on hopes of new construction orders from the Middle East.

SK Innovation, the parent of South Korea's biggest refiner, gained 3.24 percent while GS Holdings , parent of the country's third largest, climbed 3.62 percent.

Aircraft-maker Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), saw its shares jump 6.88 percent after announcing it had won a $1.2 billion deal to supply parts for Airbus's A320 aircraft from 2012 to 2025.

A total of 535.4 million shares exchanged hands on the main bourse. while losers outnumbered shares that gained by 524 to 302.

The benchmark KOSPI 200 index edged 0.22 percent lower while the junior, KOSDAQ fell 0.79 percent.

Move on day -0.24 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +11.8 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)