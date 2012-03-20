SEOUL, March 21 Seoul shares may drift lower on Wednesday, with renewed concerns on demand from China seen weighing on materials and other growth related shares, though solid U.S. housing data will underpin the market.

"The noise of slowdown concerns is coming back out of China and growth-related shares that rely on robust Chinese demand are seen dragging on the index, especially now that many analysts are starting to bump down their first quarter earnings forecasts," said Won Sang-pil, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

Permits for U.S. homebuilding neared a 3-1/2 year high in February, even as groundbreaking activity slipped, suggesting a nascent recovery in the housing sector was still on track.

But concerns about the scale of China's economic slowdown resurfaced as BHP Billiton, the world's largest miner, said it was seeing signs of "flattening" iron ore demand from the country, sending industrial and energy shares down on Wall Street.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.24 percent to close at 2,042.15 points on Tuesday.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 23:25 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,405.52 -0.3% -4.230 USD/JPY 83.66 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.363 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,648.55 -0.09% -1.480 US CRUDE $106.38 0.29% 0.310 DOW JONES 13170.19 -0.52% -68.94 ASIA ADRS 129.87 -1.37% -1.81 ----------------------------------------------------------------

---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **S-OIL CORP **

S-Oil Corp, South Korea's third-largest crude oil refiner, plans to shut a residue hydrodesulphuriser unit at its 580,000 barrels-per-day Ulsan refinery in June for one month, industry sources said on Tuesday. **KIA MOTORS CORP **

South Korean carmaker Kia Motors said it expected output in Slovakia to rise 13 percent this year driven by Russian, British and German demand for its sport utility vehicle and compact car models.

**LG INTERNATIONAL CORP **

According to local media reports, LG International is finalising a deal to buy a 49 percent, $100 million stake in a coal mine in China.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)