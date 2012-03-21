SEOUL, March 21 Seoul shares fell on Wednesday as renewed concerns over a slowdown in China's growth dashed optimism from data further pointing to a steady recovery in the U.S. economy.

Issues sensitive to Chinese demand such as steelmakers led declines. POSCO fell 2.26 percent while Hyundai Steel stumbled 3.37 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 0.73 percent to close at 2,027.23 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)