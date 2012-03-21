* KOSPI falls 0.7 pct to one-week low on profit-taking

* China-exposed shares battered by slowdown fears

* Investors cash out on techs, financials after rally

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, March 21 South Korean shares fell to a one-week low on Wednesday as renewed concerns over a slowdown in China's growth prompted investors to take profits on recent gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.73 percent to close at 2,027.23 points.

"Concern over China was the main theme on the surface, but fundamentally-speaking, the situation isn't a whole lot worse since China announced a lower growth target in early March. Investors were itching to cash out after the latest rally and they found a suitable excuse," said Song Chang-suk, an analyst at Hanyang Securities.

Steelmakers and oil refiners, heavily exposed to fluctuations in Chinese demand, underperformed after BHP Billiton, the world's largest miner, said on Tuesday it was seeing signs of "flattening" iron ore demand from China, sending industrial and energy shares down on Wall Street.

Shares in POSCO, the world's third-largest steelmaker, fell 2.26 percent while Hyundai Steel tumbled 3.37 percent.

S-Oil was the worst performer among crude oil refiners, sliding 3.28 percent, after industry sources said the company was planning to temporarily shut down a processing unit at its Ulsan refinery in June.

The market found little support from further signs of recovery in the U.S. housing market. Permits for U.S. homebuilding neared a 3-1/2 year high in February.

Investors booked profits on blue-chips and financials that tallied the largest gains during the latest rally, with Samsung Electronics sliding 1.97 percent one day after touching an all-time intra-session high, while Woori Investment & Securities fell 2.16 percent.

Defensive issues also slumped, with tobacco giant KT&G falling 2.4 percent while foodmaker Dongwon Industries declined 2.7 percent.

Kia Motors Corp outpaced sector peers, gaining 1.13 percent after saying output at its Slovakian assembly plant is expected to rise 13 percent this year, driven by Russian, British and German demand.

Foreign investors offloaded a net 163.7 billion won ($145.5 million) worth of shares, the largest single-day selling session by offshore players in two weeks, while institutions sold 203.9 billion won worth.

Some 511.3 million shares exchanged hands in the main bourse, with declining stocks outnumbered winners 544 to 275.

The benchmark KOSPI 200 fell 0.7 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.3 percent lower.

Move on day -0.24 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +11.8 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1124.850 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)