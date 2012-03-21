SEOUL, March 22 Seoul shares are seen trapped in a narrow range on Thursday as mixed signals from the latest U.S. housing data further slows momentum amidst growing worries of an overheated market.

"We may be entering a period of corrections, with little further cues to provide momentum while nagging concerns of a slowdown in China and oil prices are signalling a pullback," said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Bae said he expects the KOSPI index to tread water between 2,015 and 2,030 on Thursday.

U.S. home sales fell in February, but upward revisions to the prior month's pace and the first yearly increase in prices in 15 months pointed to steady improvement in the housing market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell to a one-week closing low on Wednesday, shedding 0.73 percent to close at 2,027.23 points.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:06 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,402.89 -0.19% -2.630 USD/JPY 83.40 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.296 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,649.04 -0.06% -0.910 US CRUDE $106.85 -0.39% -0.440 DOW JONES 13124.62 -0.35% -45.57 ASIA ADRS 129.36 -0.39% -0.51 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St mostly slips, but S&P near 4-yr highs >Prices rise on lack of supply, Fed buying >Euro slips as peripheral yields rise on Spain fear >Oil up as US inventory drop offsets Saudi pledge

---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KUMHO INDUSTRIAL CO LTD **

Kumho Industrial said in a regulatory filing that it was planning to issue 39.6 million new shares worth a sum of 300 billion won ($265.6 million).

**OCI CO LTD OCI CO LTD has decided to buy 330 billion won worth of shares in unlisted affiliate DCRE, raising its stake to 100 percent, announced in a filing to the Korea Exchange.

($1 = 1129.550 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)