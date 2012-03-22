SEOUL, March 22 Seoul shares closed nearly
steady on Thursday after a rangebound trading session, with data
showing a fifth straight month of decline in China's
manufacturing activity weighing on counters with heavy exposure
to Chinese demand.
Shipbuilders tumbled, with STX Offshore & Shipbuilding
plunging 6.12 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding &
Marine Engineering slid 4.09 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.05
percent lower to close at 2,026.12 points, posting a three-day
losing streak and marginally extending a one-week closing low
set on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)