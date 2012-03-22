SEOUL, March 23 Seoul shares are set to start weaker on Friday after lackluster manufacturing data from Europe and China rekindled worries about a global economic slowdown, sending Wall Street shares lower.

"Wall Street is clearly going through adjustments near multi-year highs and likewise here, with offshore buying absent in recent sessions. A correction was already looming, with China's weak PMI data simply providing that slight nudge," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Chinese manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth straight month in March and the euro zone economy is showing new signs of wilting, according to surveys on Thursday that pointed to weakening global demand.

Cyclical sectors led U.S. stocks lower on Thursday, setting the S&P 500 up for its first negative week in six.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched 0.05 percent lower to close at 2,026.12 points.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CH S&P 500 1,392.78 -0.72% -10.110 USD/JPY 82.60 0.07% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.282 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,645.09 0.01% 0.210 US CRUDE $105.51 0.15% 0.170 DOW JONES 13046.14 -0.60% -78.48 ASIA ADRS 128.72 -0.49% -0.64 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St retreats but bull market still alive >Foreign central banks' US debt holdings fall- Fed >Euro down vs yen, dollar, as recession fears weigh >Oil down on weak Chinese, euro zone data

---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **CRUDE OIL REFINERS**

Major buyer South Korea bowed to international pressure by cutting imports of Iranian crude in the first two months of 2012, raising concerns of a supply crunch although government officials said the country would support a release of strategic reserves and that there were no problems in finding alternative sources to Iranian crude.

**SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD **

Iraq signed a $1 billion oilfield service contract with South Korea's Samsung Engineering on Thursday for its West Qurna Phase Two oilfield.

KIA MOTORS CORP

Kia Motors's next-generation Rio topped Consumer Reports' list of small cars on Thursday, beating out more popular rivals in the U.S. market, including Ford Motor Co's Fiesta. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)