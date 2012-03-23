* Resilient support near 2,000 points limits pullback

* Investors buy underperformers, shrug off data

* Eugene up 8 pct after CEO reaffirms Hi-mart sale intent

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, March 23 Seoul shares reversed early losses to finish flat on Friday as investors sought buying opportunities in the wake of recent selling, despite downward pressure from weak manufacturing data out of China and Europe.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged 0.04 percent higher to close at 2,026.83, snapping a three-day losing streak but posting a slim weekly loss of 0.3 percent.

"Corrections in the KOSPI started kicking in earlier than its U.S and European peers, helping to minimise the selloff today and underpinned by strong technical support," said Samsung Securities analyst Kim Sung-bong.

Chinese manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth straight month in March and the euro zone economy is showing new signs of wilting in surveys that pointed to weakening global demand, but the impact on the market was cushioned by bargain-hunting after recent extended falls.

Shipbuilders and steelmakers, heavily exposed to Chinese demand and subject to sharp falls on a string of negative headlines out of China, staged a comeback to outperform other sectors after a weak start. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd rose 1.76 percent, while Hyundai Hysco Co Ltd rallied 3.8 percent.

Energy and petrochemical counters also rallied, with GS Holdings Corp climbing 3.3 percent and LG Chem Ltd up 2.37 percent.

"Crude oil refiners and chemicals issues have cooled too dramatically, with LG Chem nearly falling to the level of its 120-day moving average. Despite lingering risks, there were some attractive valuations there," said Korea Investment & Securities analyst Kim Chul-joong.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd reversed early losses to inch up 0.49 percent, while most of its peers ended in the red, following a 1.11 trillion won ($982.7 million) order from Qatar announced through a regulatory filing.

Hi-mart Co Ltd rose 2.09 percent and parent Eugene Corp jumped 8.02 percent after media reports that Eugene's chief executive had reaffirmed at a shareholder meeting on Friday his intention to proceed with a planned stake sale in Hi-mart, which had been stalled over a fraud probe involving Hi-mart executives.

Declines were led by retailers, with Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd down 2.36 percent and Lotte Shopping sliding 2.79 percent.

Despite setting a weekly loss, the KOSPI average is still up more than 11 percent this year, with analysts forecasting solid support near the 2,000 point level as the market gathers strength for another rally.

The benchmark KOSPI 200 index ticked 0.01 percent lower, while the junior KOSDAQ inched down 0.08 percent.

501 million shares exchanged hands while declining shares outnumbered winners 425 to 382.

Move on day +0.04 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +11.0 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1129.500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)