BRIEF-Terrafina concludes refinancing of $150 mln in secured credit loans
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016
SEOUL, March 26 Seoul shares reversed earlier gains to edge lower on Monday as weakness in energy and material counters outweighed shares riding on positive earnings expectations.
SK Innovation, South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, fell 2.93 percent while GS Holdings, parent of the country's second largest refiner, shed 2.13 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.38 percent to close at 2,019.19 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc on Wednesday won a temporary restraining order that blocks smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
Feb 15 Appliance retailer hhgregg Inc said it had hired Stifel Financial Corp to advise it on strategic and financial transactions, as the company struggles with sales declines.