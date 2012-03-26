* Energy shares underperform, fail to track U.S peers

* Institutions sell most in 5-wks on fund redemptions

* Builders buck trends to gain on pickup in Q2 outlook

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, March 26 Seoul shares reversed earlier gains and ended lower on Monday, as weak energy counters failed to track a rebound in their Wall Street peers, offsetting gains in construction and technology issues that are riding on positive earnings expectations.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.38 percent to close at 2,019.19 points.

"Although the KOSPI slightly underperformed other Asian peers today, there's no notable shift in its broad trend. It is still drifting sideways in a series of corrections and technical rebounds in the 2,000-2,050 range in the absence of any market catalysts," said Oh On-su, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Despite a rebound in resource shares that nudged Wall Street higher on Friday, local peers failed to carry through as they led declines in the broad market on Monday.

SK Innovation, South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, fell 2.93 percent while GS Holdings, the parent of the country's second largest refiner, shed 2.13 percent.

POSCO, the world's third largest steelmaker, completed a four-day skid, edging 0.52 percent lower while Hyundai Hysco stumbled 3.42 percent.

Offshore investors sold a net 72 billion won ($63.4 million)worth of shares while institutions cashed out on a net 288.3 billion won worth on fund redemptions, the largest single-day net selling session in almost five weeks.

Builders bucked wider trends to close higher with analysts citing a pickup in second quarter fundamentals as the underlying strength. Daewoo Engineering & Construction rose 2.86 percent while Samsung Engineering gained 2.02 percent.

Tech-giant Samsung Electronics continued to outperform peers, closing 1.11 percent higher to post a third-straight winning session.

The KOSPI has rallied alongside global equities to start off the year backed by ample liquidity and a positive string of U.S. data, but has since sputtered to a halt in recent session following recurrent worries of sluggish growth in China.

Analysts see another quiet week of choppy trading ahead, but investors will be eyeing a fresh source of momentum when euro zone finance ministers meet on Friday to discuss a beefed-up financial bailout fund.

The KOSPI 200 index edged 0.2 percent lower while the junior KOSDAQ fell 0.77 percent.

Trading was light on Monday with 431.3 million shares exchanging hands on the main bourse, 78 percent of the daily average of 467.8 million shares traded in March. Declining shares outnumbered winners 522 to 296.

Move on day -0.38 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +10.6 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981

($1 = 1135.350 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)