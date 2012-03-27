Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to Crusade ABS Series 2017-1 Trust

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Crusade ABS Series 2017-1 Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/892713 SYDNEY, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Crusade ABS Series 2017-1 Trust's floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by automotive lease and loan receivables originated by Westpac Banking Corporation (Westpac, AA-/Stable/F1+). The ratings are as follows: AUD607.50m Class A1/A2