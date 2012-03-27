SEOUL, March 27 Seoul shares rose over 1 percent
at the market open on Tuesday, tracking a Wall Street rally
following U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke's
suggestions that the central bank would maintain ultra-loose
monetary policy.
Early gains were led by recent underperformers including
crude oil refiners and steelmakers. SK Innovation,
South Korea's largest refiner, rose 1.81 percent while POSCO
gained 1.05 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1.18 percent at 2,043.09 points as of 0002 GMT.
