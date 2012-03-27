(Refiles to change 'Monday' to 'Tuesday' in para 9)
* Foreigners resume buying on Fed easing hopes
* Bargain hunters pick up recent underperformers
* Samsung Elec hits another all-time intraday peak
* KOGAS jumps 8 pct on discovery of new gas deposit
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, March 27 Seoul shares rose on Tuesday,
backed by a sharp turnaround in underperforming stocks as
investors sought bargains, underpinned by a return in aggressive
offshore bids, while index heavyweight Samsung Electronics hit
the latest in a series of highs.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.8 percent to 2,035.14 points by 0140 GMT after gaining as much
as 1.2 percent early in the session.
"Foreign bids have returned with investors finding bargains
in underperformers while Samsung Electronics continues to go
from strength to strength," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at
Daishin Securities. "The downward pressure on the won from a
strong dollar trend may also lend support to exporters."
Samsung Electronics, riding lofty first quarter
earnings expectations, continued to rise, gaining 1.57 percent
to touch yet another all-time intraday high of 1,295,000 won
($1,134.45).
Steelmakers were among the big gainers, with POSCO
up 1.4 percent and Hyundai Steel up 1.8
percent.
Shipbuilders rose after posting losses in four out of the
last five sessions. Hyundai Heavy Industries climbed
3.59 percent while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding
gained 1.32 percent.
Crude oil refiners failed to ride the broad recovery in what
had been laggard sectors. Analysts said the slow pace of
transferring higher fuel costs to consumers was largely to
blame.
SK Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner,
fell 2.11 percent while S-Oil, the country's
third-largest, declined 1.75 percent.
Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) shares spiked 8.4
percent on Tuesday after the discovery of a new, large natural
gas reserve off the coast of Mozambique, of which it is entitled
to a ten percent stake.
The three major U.S. stock indices all climbed more than 1
percent on Monday to retake multi-year highs after Fed chairman
Ben Bernanke stressed the need for a quicker recovery in the
U.S. economy, leaving the door open for further quantitative
easing.
Also underpinning sentiment was the latest data from a
Munich-based think tank that showed German business morale
improved for a fifth straight month in March.
A weaker won also lent support, with the South Korean
currency trading 0.5 percent lower at 1,138.6 won to the
greenback.
($1 = 1141.525 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)