BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in United States Steel, Michael Kors
* Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in United States Steel Corp - SEC filing
SEOUL, March 28 Seoul shares may get off to a weaker start on Wednesday as they correct after hefty gains the session before and following Wall Street's retreat from four-year highs.
"Shares have reached a level where investors are once again looking to let the market cool off a little bit, and some negative U.S. data signals may be excuse enough to trigger a pullback," said Lee Kyung-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.
He added that ample liquidity underpinning the market would limit the scale of any correction, however. He expected the KOSPI average to move in a tight range of 2,025-2,045.
U.S. single-family home prices were unchanged in January, according to the S&P/Case-Shiller index, suggesting a battered housing market kept crawling along the bottom.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.02 percent to close at 2,039.76 points on Tuesday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:10 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,412.52 -0.28% -3.990 USD/JPY 83.15 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.187 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,679.95 -0.01% -0.090 US CRUDE $106.80 -0.49% -0.530 DOW JONES 13197.73 -0.33% -43.90 ASIA ADRS 130.23 -0.02% -0.02 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St dips, but winners gain as quarter end near >Bonds rise on outlook for supportive Fed policy >Dollar climbs, snapping two-day drop vs euro >Brent dips; potential oil reserve release weighs
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**KIA MOTORS CORP ** KIA Motors has resumed full mass production at its U.S. manufacturing facility in Georgia as of Monday, after a plant fire at one of its key suppliers caused production delays last week.
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, LG ELECTRONICS** LG Electronics Inc, Samsung Electronics Co and four other companies including Apple Inc were sued by Graphics Properties Holdings Inc, formerly known as Silicon Graphics Inc, for allegedly infringing a patent through their sale of mobile phones and other electronic devices. **HYOSUNG CORP ** Hyosung Corp has signed a 270 billion won ($238.04 million) contract to build eight electric substations in Qatar, according to local media reports. ($1 = 1134.2500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Aecom - SEC filing