BRIEF-Dhanlaxmi Bank Dec-qtr loss narrows
* Dec quarter loss 81.8 million rupees versus loss of 555.9 million rupees year ago
SEOUL, March 28 Seoul shares opened lower on Wednesday, pressured by technicals as investors cashed out following a rally on Tuesday that saw the market post its best day in two weeks.
Technology blue chips led early declines, with Samsung Electronics falling 0.99 percent while LG Display stumbled 2.98 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 2,033.60 points as of 0001 GMT.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Dec quarter loss 81.8 million rupees versus loss of 555.9 million rupees year ago
* Tarjar Xairo SOCIMI will start trading on Spain's alternative market as of Feb. 20
LONDON, Feb 14 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets