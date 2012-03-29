SEOUL, March 29 Seoul shares opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by falls in Wall Street indexes after weaker-than-expected U.S. durable goods data.

Early declines were led by financials. Shinhan Financial Group fell 1.57 percent while KB Financial Group shed 1.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent at 2,021.49 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)