By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, March 29 South Korean shares fell 1 percent on Thursday and foreign investors dumped local futures contracts as fresh data raised questions about the strength of U.S. economic growth.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1 percent at 2,010.64 points as of 0311 GMT.

"Weak U.S. data as well as noises out of Europe pressured the markets, led by program selling as foreigners sold futures," said Kwak Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

Data on Wednesday data showed new orders for U.S. durables increased only modestly in February, below analysts' forecasts, while a gauge of future business investment also fell short of expectations, raising the prospect that economic growth in the first quarter could be lacklustre.

Program selling weighed on Seoul, with 114 billion won ($100.4 million) worth of shares being offloaded via arbitrage trading.

Shipbuilders posted sharp falls, as STX Offshore & Shipbuilding tumbled nearly 6 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries slid 4.9 percent.

"Recent gains in shipyards have been supported by rosy outlook for export orders, but the focus has now shifted to earnings and investors are not sure if first quarter numbers will show any improvements to back their optimism," said Kwak.

Brokerage shares also weighed after the passing of ex-dividend date for quarterly payouts. Daishin Securities plunged 6.1 percent while Hyundai Securities declined 6.4 percent.

LG Display shares continued to underperform peers for a second straight session, declining 3.1 percent.

It had tumbled nearly 5 percent on Wednesday after Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd bought $808 million worth of shares in Sharp Corp as part of an LCD-partnership.

Automakers bucked the downward trend, with analysts citing attractive valuations.

KIA Motors rose 0.94 percent while Hyundai Motor gained 1.94 percent.

The KOSPI 200 index fell 0.98 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ declined 1.28 percent. ($1 = 1135.375 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)