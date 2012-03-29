SEOUL, March 30 South Korean shares are seen easing on the last trading session of the quarter on Friday as investors worry about the strength of global recovery, but are still set to end the first quarter with gains of about 10 percent.

"Market sentiment has depressed. Eyes will turn to economic indicators next week to see how fast the real economy will recover," said Lee Young-won, an analyst at HMC Investment & Securities.

U.S. equities pared most losses in a late-day surge on Thursday, driven by investors snapping up big-cap names and the notion that concerns about the jobs picture, which helped spur the buying of safe-haven government debt, were overblown.

South Korea's industrial output grew more than expected in February from January, data showed on Friday, easing concerns about slow growth in key market China and depressed domestic demand.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.85 percent at 2,014.41 points on Thursday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:11 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,403.28 -0.16% -2.260 USD/JPY 82.41 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.159 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,661.09 0.01% 0.210 US CRUDE $103.30 0.51% 0.520 DOW JONES 13145.82 0.15% 19.61 ASIA ADRS 128.64 -0.67% -0.87 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow back in black as Wall St cuts losses >Prices up, job numbers argue for monetary easing >Euro slips, yen rises; Spanish budget ahead >Oil falls, talk of SPR encourages profit-taking

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

HYUNDAI MOTOR

South Korea's top automaker said that its U.S. sales were set to break an all-time monthly record in March, driven by the recovery of the market. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)