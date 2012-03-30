* Quarterly gains could be most since Q3 of 2010
* KOSPI stuck in range as investors await key events
* Profits locked in on recent gainers such as Samsung Elec
* POSCO and STX shares advance on purchase of iron ore stake
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, March 30 Seoul shares were steady on
Friday, with investors at the sidelines ahead of a series of key
events that could provide clearer market signals, and were
poised to end the quarter with their best three-month showing
in more than a year.
"Momentum is still frozen as it has been for a while, with
mixed data signals leaving no real impact whatsoever," said Lee
Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.05 percent at 2,013.88 points as of 0240 GMT. It is up
10.3 percent since the beginning of the year, its best quarterly
performance since a 10.2 percent rise in the third quarter of
2010.
Investors locked profits on some recently outperforming
blue-chips. Samsung Electronics fell 1.3 percent, on
course for a three-day skid after hitting a record high on
Tuesday.
LG Display bounced 0.6 percent after a two-day
slide that saw its share price tumble 7.7 percent following news
of an LCD tie-up between its rivals Sharp and Hon Hai
Precision.
POSCO shares rose 1.3 percent after saying its
consortium with Marubeni Corp and shipbuilder STX Corp
will buy 30 percent of the Roy Hill iron ore project
in Australia from Hancock Prospecting for A$3.5 billion ($3.61
billion).
STX Corp shares gained 1.1 percent.
Shipbuilders extended falls after a sharp decline on
Thursday. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
stumbled 3.4 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries
slid 3.2 percent, with analysts pointing to a sobering shift in
focus to upcoming first-quarter earnings.
Investors will be eyeing European Union finance heads'
discussions over the next few days on the region's bailout
mechanism as well as China's official March PMI data on Sunday
for further market cues.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)