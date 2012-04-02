BRIEF-EQT Infrastructure III closes at hard cap of 4.0 bln euros
SEOUL, April 2 Seoul shares opened higher on Monday, underpinned by an acceleration in China's factory output in March that eased worries about an economic slowdown in South Korea's biggest trading partner.
Early gains were led by shipbuilders. Samsung Heavy Industries rose 1.72 percent while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding gained 1.4 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.58 percent at 2,025.78 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
COLOMBO, Feb 23 Sri Lankan shares ended slightly firmer on Thursday, further moving away from a more than one-week closing low hit earlier in the week, as better-than-expected corporate earnings boosted sentiment, although concerns over rising rates capped gains.
LONDON, Feb 23 Nordic buyout fund EQT said on Thursday it closed its third fund for infrastructure investments with a hard cap of 4 billion euros ($4.22 billion) which was raised in less than six months.