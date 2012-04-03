* Automakers rally on sales, Q1 outlook
* Samsung Elec sets another all-time high
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, April 3 Seoul shares climbed to a
two-week high on Tuesday, tracking a rally in global equities
after strong manufacturing data from the United States gave
confidence to global growth prospects.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.91 percent at 2,047.78 points at 0305 GMT with Hyundai Motor
touching its highest in eight months, and Samsung Electronics
recording another peak.
"With investors now looking ahead to jobs data due on
Friday, the latest positive readings from factory activity, a
key leading indicator, will leave investors high on optimism all
throughout the week," said Kim Byung-yeon, a market analyst at
Woori Investment & Securities.
The Institute for Supply Management said on Monday its index
of U.S. factory activity rose in March to top economists'
expectations.
Early gains were led by carmakers, buoyed by robust overseas
sales and an optimistic outlook for first quarter earnings.
"Unlike their technology peers, auto shares have failed to
ride the earnings-driven momentum in recent weeks despite rosy
expectations, but now they are starting to catch on," said Bae
Sung-young, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Hyundai Motor Co jumped 5 percent to touch an
eight-month intraday high, while KIA Motors climbed
2.51 percent.
Samsung Electronics continued its recent
earnings-driven rally, gaining 1.6 percent to yet another
all-time record high after a string of similar feats in recent
sessions.
Shipbuilders extended Monday's gains as worries of a rapid
economic slowdown in China faded. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering gained 4.41 percent while Samsung Heavy
Industries was up 3.14 percent.
Bank shares pulled back after outperforming in the previous
session after Moody's upgrade of South Korea's sovereign rating
outlook to positive from stable.
Hana Financial Group fell 2.23 percent, and
Shinhan Financial Group was down 0.67 percent.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)