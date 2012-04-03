(Corrects milestone in headline, first paragraph)
SEOUL, April 3 Seoul shares rallied to a
eight-month closing high on Tuesday, tracking broad gains in
global equities after strong manufacturing data from the United
States provided a solid indication of recovery in global demand.
Automakers soared, with Hyundai Motor Co jumping
6.25 percent while Kia Motors Corp climbed 3.43
percent, hitting multi-month highs on robust offshore sales and
a rosy first-quarter earnings outlook.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
climbed 0.99 percent to close at 2,049.28 points.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)