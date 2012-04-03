* KOSPI up nearly 1 pct, at highest level since August
* Auto shares hit multi-month highs on sales, outlook
* Samsung Elec extends its string of record-high setting
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, April 3 Seoul shares climbed to a fresh,
eight-month closing high on Tuesday, tracking a rally in global
equities after better-than-expected manufacturing data from the
United States provided stronger hints of recovery in global
demand.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
nearly 1 percent to close at 2,049.28 points, lifted by a rally
in market heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics and Hyundai
Motor that set fresh all-time and multi-month highs.
"Strong back-to-back manufacturing data from the United
States and China was the main pillar behind the rally, as well
as settling oil prices, a rebound in the yen, and tapering
sell-offs linked to fund redemptions," said Kang Hyun-ki, an
analyst at Solomon Securities.
Offshore investors underpinned the market with aggressive
bets, snapping up a net 252.1 billion won ($223.5 million) worth
of shares.
The Institute for Supply Management said on Monday its index
of U.S. factory activity rose in March to top economists'
expectations.
Auto shares rallied, lifting the KRX Automobile sub-index
to a five-month peak after automakers reported strong
overseas sales in March to further boost optimism over earnings
expectations.
"Forecast beating sales in March are likely to be followed
up with a record number of cars reported sold in the United
States. Moreover, a big lineup of new vehicles slated for
release in April and May is already fuelling perceptions that
automakers may enjoy an even better second quarter compared to
the first," said Suh Sung-moon, an analyst at Korea Investment &
Securities.
Hyundai Motor Co jumped 6.3 percent, closing
just shy of an all-time record high set last June while KIA
Motors scaled to an eight-month closing high with a
gain of 3.4 percent.
Samsung Electronics continued its recent
earnings-driven rally, touching yet another all-time record high
before easing back slightly to close 2.8 percent higher after a
string of similar feats in recent sessions.
Shipbuilders extended Monday's gains as worries of a rapid
economic slowdown in China faded. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering gained 2.9 percent while Samsung Heavy
Industries was up 2.4 percent.
Shares in Tong Yang Life Insurance tumbled 7.1
percent amidst the final round of bidding for the South Korean
insurer with Korea Life Insurance and Prudential
Financial Inc competing for a controlling stake.
The KOSPI 200 index rose 1.3 percent while the
junior KOSDAQ fell 1.1 percent.
More than 587 million shares exchanged hands on the main
bourse while losing shares outnumbered winners 518 to 301.
Move on day +0.99 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +12.2 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1127.9000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ed Lane)