SEOUL, April 4 Seoul shares are poised for a
weaker start on Wednesday, tracking falls in world stocks as
minutes from the latest U.S. central bank meeting dashed hopes
of additional economic stimulus measures.
"Local shares made hefty gains yesterday and Wall Street
fell, so there is a lot of pressure for a pullback.
Earnings-driven momentum from large-cap techs and autos looks
likely to provide a cushion however," said Lee Young-won, an
analyst at HMC Securities.
Federal Reserve policymakers in their March meeting minutes
noted recent signs of slightly stronger growth but remained
cautious about a broad pick-up in U.S. economic activity, also
suggesting the appetite for another dose of stimulus has
eased.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
nearly 1 percent on Tuesday to an eight-month closing high of
2,049.28 points.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:20 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,413.38 -0.4% -5.660
USD/JPY 82.81 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.293 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,646.49 0.10% 1.660
US CRUDE $104.07 0.06% 0.060
DOW JONES 13199.55 -0.49% -64.94
ASIA ADRS 129.34 -1.26% -1.65
----------------------------------------------------------------
>S&P 500 falls from 4-year highs, thanks to the Fed
>10-year notes extend price losses, fall a point
>Dollar rallies vs euro, yen as Fed stimulus softens
>Oil slips on demand caution, Fed minutes
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**AUTOMAKERS**
U.S. auto sales rose 13 percent in March as recovery quickened.
Kia Motors Corp saw its light vehicle sales in March
soar 30.2 percent compared to a year before while Hyundai Motor
Co's sales rose 12.7 percent.
**POSCO, SK TELECOM CO LTD, HANA
FINANCIAL GROUP, KB FINANCIAL GROUP **
South Korean steelmaker POSCO has offered its stakes
in three local companies to raise a possible combined 585
billion won ($521.5 million), IFR reported on
Tuesday.
**SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD **
According to local media reports citing company sources, Samsung
SDI has decided to establish a secondary battery production line
in Malaysia.
($1 = 1121.8500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)