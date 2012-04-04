SEOUL, April 5 Seoul shares are likely to get
off to a lower start on Thursday, tracking extended falls in
global stocks on continuing worries about a future without U.S.
monetary stimulus and after a Spanish bond auction drew weak
results.
"Disappointment over the Fed minutes will continue to reign,
as well as resurfacing worries about Spain's financial health,
but the former already impacted shares yesterday while the
latter is a well-known and long-running issue," said Oh On-su,
an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Oh said the steep falls seen Wednesday would help limit
losses on Thursday, with the key support level at 2,000 points
seen as an important test.
Spanish government bond yields shot up on Wednesday,
flagging risks of a further surge in borrowing costs after a
medium-term debt auction spread concerns that the euro zone debt
crisis is intensifying again.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) posted
its worst decline in 3-1/2 months on Wednesday, closing 1.5
percent lower at 2,018.61 points.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:16 GMT -------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,398.96 -1.02% -14.420
USD/JPY 82.35 -0.08% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.223 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,620.84 0.10% 1.590
US CRUDE $101.98 0.50% 0.510
DOW JONES 13074.75 -0.95% -124.80
ASIA ADRS 126.86 -1.92% -2.48
----------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**DOOSAN INFRACORE CO LTD **
According to local media reports, Doosan Infracore
is restarting a U.S. construction equipment plant run by
subsidiary Bobcat, shut down three years ago, in order to meet
growing demand.
**LG DISPLAY CO LTD **
LG Display plans to break ground on a new LCD plant
in Guangzhou, China by either May or June after two years of
delays, according to media reports.
**GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CORP **
GS Engineering said in an exchange filing it was
withdrawing from Cambodia's IFC construction project due to a
weak local real estate market.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)