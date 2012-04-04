SEOUL, April 5 Seoul shares are likely to get off to a lower start on Thursday, tracking extended falls in global stocks on continuing worries about a future without U.S. monetary stimulus and after a Spanish bond auction drew weak results.

"Disappointment over the Fed minutes will continue to reign, as well as resurfacing worries about Spain's financial health, but the former already impacted shares yesterday while the latter is a well-known and long-running issue," said Oh On-su, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Oh said the steep falls seen Wednesday would help limit losses on Thursday, with the key support level at 2,000 points seen as an important test.

Spanish government bond yields shot up on Wednesday, flagging risks of a further surge in borrowing costs after a medium-term debt auction spread concerns that the euro zone debt crisis is intensifying again.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) posted its worst decline in 3-1/2 months on Wednesday, closing 1.5 percent lower at 2,018.61 points. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:16 GMT -------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,398.96 -1.02% -14.420 USD/JPY 82.35 -0.08% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.223 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,620.84 0.10% 1.590 US CRUDE $101.98 0.50% 0.510 DOW JONES 13074.75 -0.95% -124.80 ASIA ADRS 126.86 -1.92% -2.48 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St down on stimulus doubts, Spain debt sale >Bonds gain as stock losses spur safety bid >Euro drops to 3-week low as ECB and Fed contrast >Oil falls as U.S. stockpiles hit 9-month high

---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **DOOSAN INFRACORE CO LTD **

According to local media reports, Doosan Infracore is restarting a U.S. construction equipment plant run by subsidiary Bobcat, shut down three years ago, in order to meet growing demand.

**LG DISPLAY CO LTD **

LG Display plans to break ground on a new LCD plant in Guangzhou, China by either May or June after two years of delays, according to media reports.

**GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CORP **

GS Engineering said in an exchange filing it was withdrawing from Cambodia's IFC construction project due to a weak local real estate market. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)