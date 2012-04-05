(Repeats to remove extraneous text, fix formatting)

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, April 6 Seoul shares are seen stuck in a narrow range on Friday with momentum grinding to a halt over Spain's debt burden, but investors may be buoyed by a stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings estimate released by Samsung Electronic's early on Friday morning.

"Concerns over Spain's borrowing costs were already priced in yesterday as evidenced by the later rebound in the index, but it also leaves very little headroom for gains. All eyes are on Samsung earnings at the moment," said Gwak Hyun-soo, an analyst at IBK Securities.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest listed share on the KOSPI index that accounts for over 16 percent of its total market capitalization, reported 5.8 trillion won ($5.15 billion) in estimated profits on Friday morning, which would represent a quarterly record if official, smashing the consensus forecast of 5.0 trillion won.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose as high as 5.86 percent on Thursday to follow up a weak bond auction on Wednesday, fuelling worries that the effect of the European Central Bank's two massive liquidity operations may be coming to an abrupt halt.

The market had a muted reaction to U.S. jobs data showing the number of Americans lining up for new jobless benefits dropped to the lowest level in nearly four years last week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.5 percent to close at 2,028.77 points on Thursday.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT--------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,398.08 -0.06% -0.880 USD/JPY 82.32 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.181 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,627.44 -0.19% -3.140 US CRUDE $103.31 0.00% 1.840 DOW JONES 13060.14 -0.11% -14.61 ASIA ADRS 127.27 0.32% 0.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >US STOCKS-S&P 500 posts worst week in 2012 >Prices climb as Europe fear spurs safety bid >Euro hits multiweek lows, breaks SNB's 1.20 franc >Oil rises as US data, supply fears fuel rebound

($1 = 1127.2750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu)