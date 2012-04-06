SEOUL, April 6 Seoul shares opened slightly lower on Friday, with risk appetite dashed over resurfacing worries in the euro zone amid rising Spanish borrowing costs.

Early declines were led by brokerages, with Daewoo Securities falling 1.6 percent and Samsung Securities shedding 1.1 percent.

Samsung Electronics traded 0.6 percent lower with investors showing a muted reaction to its record 5.8 trillion won ($5.15 billion) first-quarter profit estimate announced before the opening bell.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.17 percent at 2,024.40 points as of 0005 GMT.

($1 = 1127.2750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)