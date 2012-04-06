* Samsung estimates Q1 op profit at 5.8 trln won, reaction
muted
* Eyes on earnings, China data due next week
* Ssangyong up 15 pct on Lotte bid interest
* STX up 4.7 pct on reports of $9.8 bln deal in Libya
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, April 6 Seoul shares were flat on Friday
with Samsung Electronics' hotly-anticipated earnings
estimate providing little support for subsidiaries, as investors
waited for a slew of corporate earnings and economic data out of
China.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.16 percent at 2,025.51 points as of 0315 GMT.
"Next week's data from China will be the key measuring stick
on how confidence will hold up. China's cut growth rate
forecasts was the most notable source of drag on the index last
month, and investors will want to see how the numbers compare,"
said Yoon So-jung, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.
China's National Bureau of Statistics will release the
country's first-quarter GDP growth and inflation figures next
week.
Samsung Electronics announced record quarterly
profit estimates of $5.15 billion driven by booming smartphone
and tablet sales.
Samsung shares were down around 1 percent as earnings
optimism had long been priced into shares with a string of
recent record-highs.
But Samsung Electro-Mechanics, a major parts
supplier to Samsung Electronics, saw its shares
advance 3.1 percent after easing back from a near 11-month high
set earlier in the session, backed by strong demand forecasts
for smartphone components on Samsung Electronics' booming sales.
Crude oil and petrochemical counters outperformed with SK
Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner, gaining
2.2 percent while LG Chem rose 3.3 percent.
Retailers rallied with Hyundai Department Store
up 3.1 percent and Lotte Shipping climbing 3.5 percent on
expectations of a recovery in sluggish sales.
"Retail shares were one of the worst-hit decliners in the
stock market late last year, perhaps oversold in some investors'
view. Despite weak January sales figures, signs of improvement
in February and March has bred hopes that consumption may be
turning around," Lee Sang-koo, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Ssangyong Engineering & Construction spiked up
by the daily limit of 15 percent after local media said that a
member of the Lotte Group conglomerate was mulling a takeover of
the firm.
STX Corp saw its shares soar 4.7 percent after
local media reports said it had signed an MOU for an estimated
11 trillion won ($9.8 billion) construction deal with the Libyan
government as part of its efforts to rebuild the country after
months of civil war.
($1 = 1127.2750 Korean won)
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)