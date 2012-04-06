SEOUL, April 6 Seoul shares closed nearly steady on Friday as investors took to the sidelines ahead of key data from China and the United States, with a record first quarter profit estimate from Samsung Electronics having limited market impact.

Retailers outperformed, with Hyundai Department Store closing up 3.7 percent while Shinsegae advanced 4.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.01 percent higher to close at 2,029.03 points, up 0.74 percent on the week. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)