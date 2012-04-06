SEOUL, April 6 Seoul shares closed nearly steady
on Friday as investors took to the sidelines ahead of key data
from China and the United States, with a record first quarter
profit estimate from Samsung Electronics having
limited market impact.
Retailers outperformed, with Hyundai Department Store
closing up 3.7 percent while Shinsegae
advanced 4.2 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.01 percent higher to close at 2,029.03 points, up 0.74 percent
on the week.
