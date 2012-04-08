SEOUL, April 9 Seoul shares are seen lower on Monday over renewed worries about a sluggish U.S. recovery after weaker-than-expected jobs data, but the prospects of further easing and data due out from China may keep investors on the sidelines and prevent large sell-offs.

"The weak U.S. data has revived hopes that the Fed could again consider additional easing measures, and investors are also looking forward to similar action from China with it expected to post a trade deficit this week," said Gwak Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

U.S. stock futures fell more than 1 percent and Treasuries prices rallied after U.S. payrolls grew by 120,000 in March, far below the expected gain of 203,000 jobs.

China's National Bureau of Statistics releases the country's March trade balance this week, which is expected to stay in the red, as well as quarterly inflation and GDP growth data.

The U.S. earnings season will also kick off this week with bellwether firm Alcoa due to release its first-quarter results on Tuesday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked up 0.01 percent to close at 2,029.03 points on Friday for a weekly gain of 0.74 percent.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,398.08 -0.06% -0.880 USD/JPY 81.45 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.047 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,643.64 0.82% 13.420 US CRUDE $102.29 -0.99% -1.020 DOW JONES 13060.14 -0.11% -14.61 ASIA ADRS 127.27 0.32% 0.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Disappointing March jobs report sends futures lower >Prices surge on weak March US jobs growth >Dollar falls after US jobs data disappoint >Oil rises as US data, supply fears fuel rebound

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**SAMSUNG C&T ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION **

Qatar's Lusail Real Estate Development Company (LREDC) has signed two agreements with Samsung C&T Engineering and Construction Co, a subsidiary of Samsung Group , to build bridges, highways and electricity plants. **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **

A U.S. appeals court on Friday showed few signs that it was prepared to support a request by Apple Inc to block immediately the sale of some Samsung Electronics smartphones and tablets. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)