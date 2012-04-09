BRIEF-HMC Investment Securities says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 400 won/share for FY 2016
SEOUL, April 9 Seoul shares opened more than 1 percent lower on Monday after weaker-than-expected jobs data underscored worries of sluggish growth in the U.S. economy.
Early declines were led by financials. Shinhan Financial Group fell 2.1 percent while Woori Finance Holdings shed 2 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.05 percent at 2,007.81 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 400 won/share for FY 2016
* Capital increase of Deutsche Konsum Reit-AG completely placed
LONDON, Feb 23 The simple narratives of U.S. President Donald Trump are dangerous for social and financial systems worldwide because they ignore the complex stories behind them, a top European central banker said on Thursday.