BRIEF-China Resources Land contracted sales in Jan about RMB10.22 bln
* For month ended 31 January, company and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB10.22 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, April 10 Seoul shares reversed early advances to close slightly lower on Tuesday, briefly recovering and then relinquishing the psychologically significant 2,000 point level ahead of a public holiday.
Auto shares underperformed as investors cashed in on recent gains, with Hyundai Motor falling 2.8 percent while Kia Motors shed 2.5 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) drifted 0.13 percent lower to close at 1,994.41 points, extending a one-month closing low set in the previous session.
South Korean financial markets will be closed on Wednesday for parliamentary elections. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* For month ended 31 January, company and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB10.22 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Feb 13 Dubai contractor Arabtec reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter on Monday.
* China regulator vows to punish 'giant crocodiles' in capital markets