SEOUL, April 12 Seoul shares are seen drifting on Thursday over mixed signals from Europe and the United States and contrasting market reaction over the last two sessions, with local financial markets re-opening after Wednesday's parliamentary election.

"Alcoa Inc's surprise profits started the U.S. earnings season on a high note, with sentiment receiving further support from hopes of a debt-purchase programme from the European Central Bank. They are good signs moving forward," said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.

"But these headlines may be counter-balanced by renewed euro zone jitters that rocked global equity markets just the day before while the South Korean markets were closed," he said.

Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc surprised Wall Street with a first-quarter profit, after a loss in the fourth quarter of 2011, as global markets improved, especially in the aerospace and automobile sectors.

ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday the scale of market pressure on Spain is not justified given the reforms being undertaken by its government and the European Central Bank still has its bond-buying programme as an option.

Impoverished North Korea rejected international protests over what its neighbours say is a disguised ballistic missile test, announcing on Wednesday it was in the process of fuelling the rocket. That means the rocket, which the North says is carrying a satellite, could be launched as early as Thursday.

Analysts say its impact on the financial markets may be minimal.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.13 percent to close at 1,994.41 points on Tuesday.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,368.71 0.74% 10.120 USD/JPY 80.86 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.037 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,658.69 0.07% 1.240 US CRUDE $102.56 -0.14% -0.140 DOW JONES 12805.39 0.70% 89.46 ASIA ADRS 125.52 1.47% 1.82 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rises after five losing days, Alcoa soars >U.S. debt selloff could continue Thursday >Euro edges up slightly on ECB bond-buy hopes >Oil up as drop in US fuel stocks sparks rebound

---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOREA GAS CORP **

Korea Gas Corp, in a consortium with Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Mitsubishi Corp, and China National Petroleum Corp, are in the final stages of negotiations to build a $12.35 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on Canada's west coast, the Japan's Nikkei reported.

**STX CORP

Italian government-owned ship builder Fincantieri SpA is among the suitors vying for an $800 million controlling stake in Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings, put up for sale by parent firm STX Corp, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)