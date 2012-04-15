SEOUL, April 16 Seoul shares were set for a
weaker start on Monday, tracking broad declines in global peers
as record-high costs of insuring Spanish debt and climbing bond
yields renewed worries about the euro zone debt crisis.
"The euro zone issue has come back into focus and despite
Europe being better prepared now than they were before the
Greece bailout, the situation is unlikely to improve anytime
soon," said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities.
U.S. stocks closed their worst two-week slide since November
with a selloff on Friday on disappointing China growth data and
worries over Spain's debt health.
Data on Friday showed Spanish banks had borrowed a record
316.3 billion euros from the European Central Bank in March, and
markets fear much of the funds have been placed in domestic
sovereign debt.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
closed 1.1 percent higher at 2,008.91 points on Friday,
but still posted a weekly loss of 1 percent.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:34 GMT--------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,370.26 -1.25% -17.310
USD/JPY 80.84 -0.06% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.989 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,652.31 -0.38% -6.270
US CRUDE $102.54 -0.28% -0.290
DOW JONES 12849.59 -1.05% -136.9
ASIA ADRS 125.81 -1.26% -1.61
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St ends worst two weeks since November
>Global growth concerns push yields below 2 pct
>Euro falls as Spanish debt worries resurface
>Oil slips as China growth lags forecast
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO LTD **
According to local media reports Daewoo Shipbuilding
won its first LNG carrier order of the year, a contract for two
ships estimated to be worth a total $400 million for a client in
Greece.
**SAMSUNG CARD **
Samsung Card said in a filing that it was mulling a
partial sale of its 8.96 percent stake in unlisted
amusement-park operator Samsung Everland in order to comply with
regulations that require it to sell its stake to below 5
percent.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)