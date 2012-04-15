SEOUL, April 16 Seoul shares were set for a weaker start on Monday, tracking broad declines in global peers as record-high costs of insuring Spanish debt and climbing bond yields renewed worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

"The euro zone issue has come back into focus and despite Europe being better prepared now than they were before the Greece bailout, the situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon," said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities.

U.S. stocks closed their worst two-week slide since November with a selloff on Friday on disappointing China growth data and worries over Spain's debt health.

Data on Friday showed Spanish banks had borrowed a record 316.3 billion euros from the European Central Bank in March, and markets fear much of the funds have been placed in domestic sovereign debt.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 1.1 percent higher at 2,008.91 points on Friday, but still posted a weekly loss of 1 percent. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:34 GMT--------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,370.26 -1.25% -17.310 USD/JPY 80.84 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.989 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,652.31 -0.38% -6.270 US CRUDE $102.54 -0.28% -0.290 DOW JONES 12849.59 -1.05% -136.9 ASIA ADRS 125.81 -1.26% -1.61 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends worst two weeks since November >Global growth concerns push yields below 2 pct >Euro falls as Spanish debt worries resurface >Oil slips as China growth lags forecast

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO LTD **

According to local media reports Daewoo Shipbuilding won its first LNG carrier order of the year, a contract for two ships estimated to be worth a total $400 million for a client in Greece.

**SAMSUNG CARD **

Samsung Card said in a filing that it was mulling a partial sale of its 8.96 percent stake in unlisted amusement-park operator Samsung Everland in order to comply with regulations that require it to sell its stake to below 5 percent.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)