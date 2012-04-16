SEOUL, April 16 Seoul shares opened down more than 1 percent on Monday, tracking a broad decline in global peers over renewed euro zone fears as debt insurance costs and government bond yields soared in Spain.

Early falls were led by financials. Hana Financial Group slid 3.4 percent while KB Financial Group shed 2.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.05 percent at 1,987.77 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)