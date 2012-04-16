U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 3 pct in Jan - ELFA
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
SEOUL, April 16 Seoul shares opened down more than 1 percent on Monday, tracking a broad decline in global peers over renewed euro zone fears as debt insurance costs and government bond yields soared in Spain.
Early falls were led by financials. Hana Financial Group slid 3.4 percent while KB Financial Group shed 2.6 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.05 percent at 1,987.77 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* On Feb. 22, Ultra 10-Year Treasury Futures reached 315,730 contracts traded
MILAN, Feb 23 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Thursday a record 13 billion euro ($13.74 billion) share issue had been 99.8 percent subscribed.