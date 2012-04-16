* KOSPI sinks below 2,000 points once again on debt fears

* Bank shares hit by worries about Spain financial risk

* Korean Air drops 5 pct on darkening view of Q1 results

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, April 16 Seoul shares fell on Monday morning, tracking a broad retreat in global peers as risk appetite was dashed on resurfacing worries about Europe's financial health after Spain's bond yields rose to dangerous levels and the cost to insure its debt hit a record high.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.96 percent at 1,989.54 points as of 0230 GMT, yet again relinquishing the psychologically-significant 2,000 point chart level.

"Europe will be the focal point for the market this week, especially the results of Spanish bond auctions that may provide clues on how deep this latest crisis is running," said Choi Chang-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities.

Spain's government bond yields jumped on Friday and its default insurance costs soared as record borrowing by its banks from the European Central Bank highlighted fears about the sustainability of the country's debt.

Bank shares were battered by concerns over possible broader financial industry fallout, with Hana Financial Group tumbling 4.7 percent while Shinhan Financial Group fell 2.5 percent.

Retailers also weighed. Department-store operator Shinsegae declined 3.4 percent while discount retail chain E-Mart slid 4.1 percent.

Korean Air, South Korea's flagship carrier, slumped 5 percent as analysts forecast a first-quarter operating loss on reduced air travelers and cargo as well as high oil prices.

"Most investors were aware ahead of time that airliners wouldn't have a good first quarter, but losses are now seen steeper than originally anticipated," said Yang Ji-hwan, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Auto shares, among the most heavily traded in the session, bucked the trend. Hyundai Motor rose 1.6 percent while Kia Motors gained 1 percent.

The market will look to quarterly earnings by major U.S. heavyweights this week, including Intel Corp, Microsoft , and General Electric Co. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)