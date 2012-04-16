U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 3 pct in Jan - ELFA
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
SEOUL, April 16 Seoul shares fell on Monday, tracking a wide decline in global peers after a surge in bond yields and debt insurance costs in Spain renewed jitters over the financial health of the euro zone and dashed risk appetite.
Financials underperformed, with Hana Financial Group sliding 4.3 percent while Woori Finance Holdings fell 2 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.81 percent lower at 1,992.63 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
* On Feb. 22, Ultra 10-Year Treasury Futures reached 315,730 contracts traded
MILAN, Feb 23 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Thursday a record 13 billion euro ($13.74 billion) share issue had been 99.8 percent subscribed.