SEOUL, April 17 Seoul shares were treading water near the market open on Tuesday, with investors seen curbing bets while they assess the risk of the euro zone's latest debt troubles and await the results of Thursday's Spanish bond auction.

LG Electronics was one of the few notable early movers, gaining 1.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOPSI) was up 0.13 percent at 1,995.16 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)