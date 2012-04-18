* Gains pared on caution over Spain's Thurs debt auction

* Samsung Elec, LG up as US trade panel lifts punitive levy

* OCI shares up more than 4 pct on First Solar restructuring

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, April 18 Seoul shares rebounded on Wednesday as strong demand in Spain's debt sale and positive U.S. corporate earnings reports rejuvenated risk appetite, but the index may pull back on nervousness ahead of Spain's long-term debt auction on Thursday.

"From Spain's debt sale to U.S. corporate earnings, all signs may have been positive but it's too early to get carried away. Spain still has a big hurdle to overcome in Thursday's auction, and though U.S. earnings all matched or exceeded expectations, the forecasts were very low to begin with," said Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.94 percent at 2,003.97 points as of 0233 GMT, paring gains after advancing as much as 1.5 percent near the opening bell.

Spain sold a more-than-planned 3.2 billion euros ($4.21 billion) of 12- and 18-month bills on Tuesday while yields on 10-year government bonds fell back under the psychologically-significant danger threshold of 6 percent.

But the euro zone's fourth-largest economy faces a much more important test of confidence on Thursday when it is scheduled to hold an auction for 2-year and 10-year government bonds.

Shipyards outperformed, as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering soared 5.2 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries gained 3.7 percent.

Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd advanced 3.4 percent on Wednesday morning, poised to snap a six-day slide triggered by profit-taking, while LG Electronics Inc gained 1.2 percent on news that a U.S. trade panel had rejected the imposition of punitive duties on South Korean refrigerators.

Among the most heavily-traded shares on the day, OCI Corp, the world's second-largest polysilicon maker, rallied 4.2 percent. The stock rose due to less pressure from oversupply racking the solar industry after First Solar Inc announced it would cut 30 percent of its workforce and reduce production in a massive restructuring effort.

