BRIEF-Arab Banking Corp's Islamic banking division Q4 profit rises
* Islamic banking division's FY net profit up 16 percent year-over-year to $22.9 million
SEOUL, April 19 Seoul shares traded flat near the opening bell on Thursday, with investors treading water while awaiting the results of a key Spanish debt auction.
Early declines were led by financials. Hana Financial Group and Woori Finance Holdings both shed 1.2 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.02 percent higher at 2,004.94 points as of 0008 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Bonus cuts at German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, announced in January, have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.