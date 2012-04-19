SEOUL, April 19 Seoul shares traded flat near the opening bell on Thursday, with investors treading water while awaiting the results of a key Spanish debt auction.

Early declines were led by financials. Hana Financial Group and Woori Finance Holdings both shed 1.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.02 percent higher at 2,004.94 points as of 0008 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)