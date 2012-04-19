BRIEF-Arab Banking Corp's Islamic banking division Q4 profit rises
* Islamic banking division's FY net profit up 16 percent year-over-year to $22.9 million
SEOUL, April 19 Seoul shares edged lower after a choppy, rangebound session on Thursday as investors took to the sidelines to await the results of a key Spanish debt auction.
Crude oil refiners underperformed on prospects of increased competition after South Korea authorised unlisted Samsung Total Petrochemical to sell gasoline locally starting in June.
SK Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner, fell 3.8 percent while S-Oil, the country's third-largest, tumbled 4.2 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.23 percent to close at 1,999.86 points, drifting just below the psychologically significant 2,000 point level. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Bonus cuts at German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, announced in January, have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.