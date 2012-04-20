By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, April 20 Seoul shares fell to a one-week
low on Friday on renewed worries over the euro zone debt crisis
and on doubts about the strength of U.S. economic recovery after
lackluster jobs data.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.34 percent at 1,972.98 points as of 0310 GMT.
Worries about the health of Spanish banks and the country's
fiscal situation escalated this week and jitters were aggravated
by rumours, later denied, of a possible French rating downgrade.
"Rumors buzzing around France and disappointing U.S. jobs
data were the main drag on the index today, but resistance at
the recent low near 1,970 points may be a springboard for
recovery, especially with Japan and China showing steps towards
monetary easing," said Um Tae-woong, an analyst at Bookook
Securities.
Spain sold 2.5 billion euros in 2- and 10-year bonds, at the
top end of the targeted amount, but yields on the key 10-year
bond were higher, reflecting fears that it may miss budget
deficit targets.
The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits for
the first time fell only slightly last week, suggesting a
slowdown in job growth while other data showed factory activity
in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region declined steeply and U.S. home
sales fell for a second consecutive month.
Selling by offshore investors may extend for a fifth
straight day, having sold a net 186.7 billion won ($164 million)
of shares on Friday morning, making it the longest such streak
in four months.
A slump in large-cap technology blue-chips weighed on the
market, as LG Electronics tumbled 4 percent while
Samsung Electronics fell 2 percent.
LG Chem shares plunged 8.1 percent after seeing
its first-quarter profits slashed 45 percent compared to a year
before, sandwiched between slowing demand in China and rising
oil prices.
Shares in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) rose
3.7 percent after its major shareholders announced plans to pick
advisors in April to manage a 40 percent stake sale worth $1.06
billion.
($1 = 1138.1500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)