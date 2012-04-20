SEOUL, April 20 Seoul shares fell to a one-week
closing low after disappointing U.S. data raised questions about
the strength of recovery in the world's largest economy amid
continued concerns about a renewed flare-up of the euro zone
debt crisis.
LG Chem, South Korea's largest chemical maker,
saw its shares plummet 9.2 percent after reporting a 45 percent
decline in first quarter earnings compared to the prior year.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.26 percent to close at 1,974.65 points.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)