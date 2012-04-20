* Broad decline in blue-chips pressures index
* LG Chem plunges 9.2 pct on Q1 earnings drop
* Foreigners sell for fifth-straight day
* KAI bucks trend, up 3.7 pct on $1 bln stake sale
announcement
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, April 20 Seoul shares fell to a one-week
closing low, weighed down by broad declines in large-cap stocks
led by a sharp plunge in LG Chem, with risk appetite
subdued on persistent euro zone debt worries and disappointing
U.S. economic data.
"The main theme in the market today was of course, the
latest issues adding to more concern and uncertainty in Europe,
but LG Chem's huge losses today and general weakness seen in
other blue-chips further dampened an already-low appetite for
risk-taking" said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst at NH Investment &
Securities.
Despite Spain selling 2.5 billion euros in 2- and 10-year
bonds, at the top end of its targeted amount, higher yields on
its 10-year notes have raised fears that it may miss its fiscal
deficit targets.
Sentiment was further weighed by data that showed U.S.
jobless benefit claims falling only slightly last week,
suggesting a slowdown in job creation while other data showed a
sharp decline in Mid-Atlantic factory activity and U.S. home
sales falling for a second consecutive month.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.26 percent to close at 1,974.65 points for a
second-consecutive weekly loss.
Large-cap shares took the brunt of the losses, as the
benchmark KOSPI 200 index fell 1.41 percent.
LG Chem, South Korea's largest chemical maker
and the seventh-largest listed share on the KOSPI by market
capital, plunged 9.2 percent on a flurry of selling after
reporting a 45 percent decline in first-quarter profit compared
to a year before, which analysts attributed to a double-squeeze
between slowing demand in China and rising oil prices.
LG Chem's earnings shock reverberated throughout the sector
to drag down other peers, as Honam Petro Chemical
plummeted 8.3 percent while Kumho Petro Chemical
tumbled 7.1 percent.
Among other heavily-traded blue chip stocks, memory-chip
maker SK Hynix slid 4 percent while automaker
Hyundai Motor fell 2.1 percent.
Shares in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)
bucked trends to gain 3.7 percent after an announcement by its
major shareholders that they were selecting advisors to manage a
40 percent stake sale worth $1.06 billion.
Foreign investors were net sellers for a fifth-consecutive
session, the longest such streak in four months as offshore
players dumped a net 327.8 billion won ($288 million) worth of
shares.
A total of 511.7 million shares exchanged hands on the main
bourse for turnover of 4.75 trillion won ($4.2 billion), while
declining shares outnumbered winners 590 to 241.
Investors will be looking ahead to the G20 and IMF meeting
in Washington at the weekend where additional funding for the
IMF's bailout pool will likely be at the top of the agenda, as
well as the first round of France's presidential elections on
Sunday.
Move on day -1.26 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +8.16 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1138.1500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ed Lane)